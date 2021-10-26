Finland's Sampo cuts Nordea stake, plans extra dividend

Finnish insurance group Sampo said on Tuesday it had cut its stake in Nordic banking group Nordea to 6.1% from 10.1% and plans to make an extraordinary dividend payment next year.

Sampo's stake was sold for 1.73 billion euros ($2.0 billion) and the board will propose that owners receive an extra payout in 2022 of at least 2 euros per share. The company also said it plans further share buybacks.

At its capital markets day on Feb. 24, Sampo had said it would sell over half of its Nordea shares within 18 months as part of a strategy to focus on insurance.

($1 = 0.8593 euros)

