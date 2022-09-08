Finland's Sampo considers dual listing of shares in Stockholm

Essi Lehto Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Finnish insurance group Sampo on Thursday said it is considering listing its shares in Stockholm in addition to Helsinki.

Sampo expects to make a decision on whether to do the dual listing by end of 2022, the company said in a statement, adding that the listing would not impact the total number of shares.

