World Markets

Finland's Sampo buys remaning stake in UK insurer Hastings

Contributor
Essi Lehto Reuters
Published

Finnish insurance group Sampo has bought a 30% stake in British property and casualty insurance company Hastings from South Africa's Rand Merchant Investment (RMI), Sampo said on Wednesday.

Adds CEO quote, context

HELSINKI, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Finnish insurance group Sampo SAMPO.HE has bought a 30% stake in British property and casualty insurance company Hastings from South Africa's Rand Merchant Investment (RMI), Sampo said on Wednesday.

The 685 million pound ($907.08 million) deal includes an option that RMI held to buy 10% of Hastings from Sampo by May 2022 and now makes Sampo the sole owner of Hastings.

Sampo has been growing cash reserves by selling stake in Finnish Nordea bank NDAFI.HE after the financial group last year said it would focus on insurance business.

"As the sole owner of Hastings, Sampo will gain full control of strategy, governance and capital management, enabling more agile decision making and frictionless knowledge sharing with If P&C," Sampo's Chief Executive Torbjorn Magnusson said.

Sampo and RMI bought Hastings in late 2020.

($1 = 0.7552 pounds)

(Reporting by Essi Lehto, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((Essi.Lehto@thomsonreuters.com; +358505412375;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

China Plans to Ban Foreign IPO Loophole

Dec 01, 2021

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular