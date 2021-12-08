Finland's Sampo buys remaning stake in UK insurer Hastings

HELSINKI, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Finnish insurance group Sampo SAMPO.HE has bought a 30% stake in British insurance company Hastings from Rand Merchant Investment, the Finnish company said on Wednesday.

The 685-pound ($907.56) deal includes an option that RMI held to buy 10% of Hastings from Sampo by May 2022 and now makes Sampo the sole owner of Hastings.

($1 = 0.7548 pounds)

(Reporting by Essi Lehto, Editing by Louise Heavens)

