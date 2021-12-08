Finland's Sampo buys remaning stake in UK insurer Hastings

Contributor
Essi Lehto Reuters
Published

Finnish insurance group Sampo has bought a 30% stake in British insurance company Hastings from Rand Merchant Investment, the Finnish company said on Wednesday.

HELSINKI, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Finnish insurance group Sampo SAMPO.HE has bought a 30% stake in British insurance company Hastings from Rand Merchant Investment, the Finnish company said on Wednesday.

The 685-pound ($907.56) deal includes an option that RMI held to buy 10% of Hastings from Sampo by May 2022 and now makes Sampo the sole owner of Hastings.

($1 = 0.7548 pounds)

(Reporting by Essi Lehto, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((Essi.Lehto@thomsonreuters.com; +358505412375;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More