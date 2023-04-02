Finland's right-wing opposition NCP likely to win election, broadcaster Yle projects

April 02, 2023 — 02:45 pm EDT

Written by Anne Kauranen for Reuters ->

HELSINKI, April 2 (Reuters) - Finland's opposition National Coalition Party is on track to narrowly win Sunday's parliamentary election, public broadcaster Yle projected while the counting of votes was still ongoing.

The National Coalition was seen winning 48 of the 200 seats in parliament, ahead of the nationalist Finns Party with 46 seats and Prime Minister Sanna Marin's Social Democrats on 43 seats, Yle's projection showed.

