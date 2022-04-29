Finland's Raisio to sell its business in Russia

April 29 (Reuters) - Finnish food processing company Raisio RAIVV.HE said on Friday it has agreed to sell its consumer business in Russia to Russian company Copacker Agro Ltd for about 1.5 million euros ($1.6 million).

As a result of the sale, Raisio said it would recognize an estimated impairment loss of 2.9 million euros in its first-quarter earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT).

($1 = 0.9504 euros)

(Reporting by Marta Frackowiak; Editing by Jan Harvey)

