Finland's power grid operator to restrict Russia transmission

OSLO, April 22 (Reuters) - Finland's power grid operator said on Friday it will restrict transmission capacity in cross-border connections with neighbouring Russia due to "the changing international situation".

The maximum import capacity from Russia will from April 24 be reduced to 900 megawatt (MW) from the current 1,300 MW, while export capacity to Russia is set to remain unchanged at 320 MW, Fingrid said in a statement.

"Fingrid is safeguarding the security of the power system of Finland," the operator said. "The decision is based on an assessment of the risks to the power system in the changing international situation."

In addition, Fingrid will reduce to zero the transmission capacity to Russia during commissioning tests for Teollisuuden Voima's POHVOT.UL new Olkiluoto 3 nuclear power reactor.

"During such tests, the power plant will disconnect from the main grid with a power of at least 900 MW. Fingrid will specify the precise times of these restrictions and publish notice of them as TVO's testing programme is updated," Fingrid said.

Following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, neighbouring Finland will decide within the next few weeks whether to join the NATO military alliance, its government has said.

Russia has warned Finland and fellow Nordic nation Sweden against joining the U.S.-led military alliance.

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Gwladys Fouche)

