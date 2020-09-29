Finland's Outokumpu scraps divestment, will cut up to 100 jobs
HELSINKI, Sept 29 (Reuters) - Finnish stainless steel maker Outokumpu OUT1V.HE said on Tuesday it planned to cut up to 100 jobs and to initiate a turnaround program at its Long Products business unit instead of divesting it, which has been considered since February.
The unit, which makes products such as bars, wire-rod and wire for the oil, chemical and engineering industries, made a loss of 7 million euros ($8.2 million) in 2019 on net sales of 642 million euros, the company said.
($1 = 0.8573 euros)
(Reporting by Anne Kauranen; editing by Jason Neely)
((anne.kauranen@thomsonreuters.com; +358925166112;))
