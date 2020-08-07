Finland's Outokumpu quarterly core profit halves year on year

HELSINKI, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Finnish stainless steel maker Outokumpu OUT1V.HE said on Friday its second-quarter core operating profit halved from a year ago citing weak global demand caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Outokumpu, which in May said demand for ferrochrome was "normalish", said its second-quarter adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation was 45 million euros ($53 million), down from 91 million euros a year earlier and below the 53.3 million euros expected by analysts in a company provided poll.

The coronavirus pandemic battered the global steel sector in the first half of the year, especially in Europe, as swathes of industries that use steel shut down.

($1 = 0.8444 euros)

(Reporting by Anne Kauranen; Editing by Edmund Blair)

((anne.kauranen@thomsonreuters.com; +358925166112;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.