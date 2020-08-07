US Markets

Finland's Outokumpu quarterly core profit halves year on year

Anne Kauranen Reuters
Finnish stainless steel maker Outokumpu said on Friday its second-quarter core operating profit halved from a year ago citing weak global demand caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Outokumpu, which in May said demand for ferrochrome was "normalish", said its second-quarter adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation was 45 million euros ($53 million), down from 91 million euros a year earlier and below the 53.3 million euros expected by analysts in a company provided poll.

The coronavirus pandemic battered the global steel sector in the first half of the year, especially in Europe, as swathes of industries that use steel shut down.

($1 = 0.8444 euros)

