Finland's Outokumpu closes ferrochrome furnace due to weak demand

HELSINKI, Jan 2 (Reuters) - Finland's Outokumpu OUT1V.HE will temporarily shut a ferrochrome furnace and a sintering plant due to weak demand, the stainless steel producer said on Tuesday.

"The stainless steel market has slowed down significantly, which has had a negative impact on our ferrochrome deliveries," the company said in a statement.

Outokumpu added it plans to limit production until autumn 2024.

The company has three furnaces for ferrochrome, that is used to make steel and two sintering plants to preprocess ore concentrate.

(Reporting by Essi Lehto, editing by Terje Solsvik)

