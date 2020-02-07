Finland's Outokumpu CEO Baan to leave

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Finnish stainless steel maker Outokumpu said on Friday that Roeland Baan, its CEO since 2016, would step down in May to become chief executive of a firm outside Finland. Outokumpu said the board expects to appoint a successor well ahead of Baan's departure. Outokumpu has reported falling sales and profits in recent quarters as cheap Asian imports hit its sales in Europe. [nL8N27G2CZ][nL8N24X100] (Reporting by Tarmo Virki; editing by Jason Neely) ((tarmo.virki@thomsonreuters.com; +372 564 4562;)) Keywords: OUTOKUMPU CEO/ (URGENT)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.