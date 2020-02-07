Finland's Outokumpu CEO Baan to leave

US Markets

Finnish stainless steel maker Outokumpu said on Friday that Roeland Baan, its CEO since 2016, would step down in May to become chief executive of a firm outside Finland.

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Finnish stainless steel maker Outokumpu said on Friday that Roeland Baan, its CEO since 2016, would step down in May to become chief executive of a firm outside Finland. Outokumpu said the board expects to appoint a successor well ahead of Baan's departure. Outokumpu has reported falling sales and profits in recent quarters as cheap Asian imports hit its sales in Europe. [nL8N27G2CZ][nL8N24X100] (Reporting by Tarmo Virki; editing by Jason Neely) ((tarmo.virki@thomsonreuters.com; +372 564 4562;)) Keywords: OUTOKUMPU CEO/ (URGENT)

