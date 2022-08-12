Finland's Oulun terminates deal with Lukoil's Teboil

Adds quote, detail

HELSINKI, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Finnish utility Oulun Energia on Friday said it had stopped buying oil from Teboil, a Finnish oil products seller owned by Russian energy group Lukoil LKOH.MM.

A replacement for Teboil has been found, Oulun said.

"The new supplier has the ability to deliver oil as needed immediately," Oulun Business Director Pertti Vanhala said in a statement.

He did not name the new supplier.

Teboil was not immediately available for comment.

Oulun Energia, which produces electricity and heat and operates a power grid in the region around Oulu city in central Finland, said oil accounts for 1-2% of its energy production and is mainly used during cold temperatures in the winter.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has led several Finnish companies to search for alternative suppliers of oil, gas woodchips and other energy sources.

Another Finnish city utility, Tampereen Sahkolaitos, cut off oil deliveries from Teboil on Aug. 1.

(Reporting by Essi Lehto, editing by Terje Solsvik)

