Finland's OL3 nuclear reactor suffers unexpected outage

Updates planned restart time

OSLO, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Finland's Olkiluoto 3, Europe's largest nuclear power generator as measured by output, suffered an unexpected outage on Sunday due to a turbine problem, Nordic power bourse Nord Pool said in a statement.

The 1.6 gigawatt (GW) unit, known as OL3, was expected to reconnect on Monday at around 1000 GMT, an extension of the outage by 11 hours compared to the initial estimate, according to the regulatory statement.

Plagued by construction delays, OL3 began regular electricity output in April this year, some 14 years behind schedule.

Finland has said the nuclear reactor, Europe's first in 16 years, is expected to meet around 14% of the country's electricity demand, boosting energy security.

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik; Editing by David Holmes and Chris Reese)

((terje.solsvik@thomsonreuters.com; +47 918 666 70))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.