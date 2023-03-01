Banking

Finland's OL3 nuclear power plant again delays restart

March 01, 2023 — 01:06 am EST

Written by Terje Solsvik for Reuters ->

OSLO, March 1 (Reuters) - The start of regular electricity production at Finland's much-delayed Olkiluoto 3 (OL3) nuclear power reactor has been postponed to April 17 from April 15, operator TVO said in a statement late on Tuesday.

TVO's return to test production at OL3 after maintenance and repairs is set to begin on March 15, it added.

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Essi Lehto)

((essi.lehto@thomsonreuters.com; +358505412375;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Banking
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.