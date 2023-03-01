Finland's OL3 nuclear power plant again delays restart

OSLO, March 1 (Reuters) - The start of regular electricity production at Finland's much-delayed Olkiluoto 3 (OL3) nuclear power reactor has been postponed to April 17 from April 15, operator TVO said in a statement late on Tuesday.

TVO's return to test production at OL3 after maintenance and repairs is set to begin on March 15, it added.

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Essi Lehto)

