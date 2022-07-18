Finland's Nordea posts profit above expectations

Contributor
Essi Lehto Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/STAFF

Growth in earned loan interests aided Finland's Nordea to a rise in second-quarter operating earnings despite customer activity slowing down due to economic uncertainty.

Adds detail

HELSINKI, July 18 (Reuters) - Growth in earned loan interests aided Finland's Nordea NDAFI.HE to a rise in second-quarter operating earnings despite customer activity slowing down due to economic uncertainty.

The bank's April-June operating profit rose 2% from a year earlier to 1.36 billion euros ($1.37 billion), beating the 1.25 billion euro mean estimate of 7 analysts polled by Refinitiv.

"We can expect continued volatility and uncertainty in the coming quarters," Chief Executive Frank Vang-Jensen said in a statement.

Nordea's net fee and commission income fell 5% to 838 million euros, below mean analyst expectations of 845 million.

($1 = 0.9911 euros)

(Reporting by Essi Lehto, editing by Helena Soderpalm)

((essi.lehto@thomsonreuters.com; +358505412375;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More