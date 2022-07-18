Finland's Nordea posts profit above expectations

Adds detail

HELSINKI, July 18 (Reuters) - Growth in earned loan interests aided Finland's Nordea NDAFI.HE to a rise in second-quarter operating earnings despite customer activity slowing down due to economic uncertainty.

The bank's April-June operating profit rose 2% from a year earlier to 1.36 billion euros ($1.37 billion), beating the 1.25 billion euro mean estimate of 7 analysts polled by Refinitiv.

"We can expect continued volatility and uncertainty in the coming quarters," Chief Executive Frank Vang-Jensen said in a statement.

Nordea's net fee and commission income fell 5% to 838 million euros, below mean analyst expectations of 845 million.

($1 = 0.9911 euros)

(Reporting by Essi Lehto, editing by Helena Soderpalm)

((essi.lehto@thomsonreuters.com; +358505412375;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.