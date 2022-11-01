Finland's Nokian Tyres to invest in car tire factory in Romania

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Finland's Nokian Tyres TYRES.HE on Tuesday said it would invest about 650 million euros ($645 million) in a new passenger car tire factory in Romania.

Commercial tire production is expected to start in early 2025, the group said.

($1 = 1.0070 euros)

(Reporting by Jagoda Darlak in Gdansk; editing by Milla Nissi)

