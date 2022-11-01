Commodities

Finland's Nokian Tyres to build 650 million euro factory in Romania

Contributor
Essi Lehto Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Finland's Nokian Tyres on Tuesday said it will invest 650 million euros ($645.19 million) to build a new passenger car tyre factory in Romania.

Adds detail, quote

HELSINKI, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Finland's Nokian Tyres TYRES.HE on Tuesday said it will invest 650 million euros ($645.19 million) to build a new passenger car tyre factory in Romania.

The tyre maker, whichused to make 80% of its passenger car tyres in Russia, has been searching for new production capacity after deciding to withdraw from Russia as a response to the country's invasion of Ukraine.

The new plant will have the capacity to make 6 million tyres per year and first tyres are estimated to be produced in the second half of 2024 while commercial production is expected to start by early-2025, it said in a statement.

Nokian, which already has plants in Finland and the U.S., said the factory would be the industry's first zero CO2 emissions plant.

"We can utilize green energy produced near the site," said Nokian's head of supply operations, Adrian Kaczmarczyk.

($1 = 1.0075 euros)

(Reporting by Essi Lehto, editing by Stine Jacobsen)

((essi.lehto@thomsonreuters.com; +358505412375;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular