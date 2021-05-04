Finland's Nokian Tyres Q1 operating profit beats forecasts

STOCKHOLM, May 4 (Reuters) - Finnish tyre maker Nokian Tyres TYRES.HE posted first-quarter earnings above market expectations on Tuesday and said it expected sales and operating profit to grow significantly in 2021.

The rival of Michelin MICP.PA and Continental CONG.DE reported a 44.3 million euros ($53.2 million) operating profit, up from 9.0 million a year earlier and beating the 37.4 million mean analysts' forecast in a Refinitiv poll.

($1 = 0.8326 euros)

