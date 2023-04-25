Finland's Nokian Tyres Q1 loss bigger than expected as Russia exit hurts

HELSINKI, April 24 (Reuters) - Finland's Nokian Tyres TYRES.HE on Tuesday posted a deeper than expected first-quarter loss, hurt by last year's sudden exit from Russia where the group had manufactured much of its product lineup for the European market and beyond.

The tyre maker's January-March operating result fell to a loss of 18.8 million euros ($20.72 million) from a profit of 21.5 million a year ago, missing the 16.3 million loss mean estimate in a company-provided poll of analysts.

($1 = 0.9075 euros)

