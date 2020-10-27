Finland's Nokian Q3 profit beats market forecasts

STOCKHOLM, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Finnish tyre maker Nokian TYRES.HE posted third-quarter earnings ahead of market expectations on Tuesday and said it was still refraining from giving full-year guidance.

The rival of Michelin MICP.PA and Continental CONG.DE reported a 62.3 million euro ($73.6 million) operating profit, down from 67.5 million a year earlier but beating the 43.9 million mean analysts' forecast according to data from Refinitiv.

($1 = 0.8461 euros)

