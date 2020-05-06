Oil

Finland's Nokia set to raise one billion euros with new bond

Contributors
Anne Kauranen Reuters
Abhinav Ramnarayan Reuters
Yoruk Bahceli Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Nokia plans to issue new euro-denominated fixed-rate notes, the Finnish telecom equipment maker said on Wednesday, and a lead manager told Reuters it was set to raise 1 billion euros from demand of 5.7 billion euros.

Adds details on the new bond

HELSINKI, May 6 (Reuters) - Nokia NOKIA.HEplans to issue new euro-denominated fixed-rate notes, the Finnish telecom equipment maker said on Wednesday, and a lead manager told Reuters it was set to raise 1 billion euros from demand of 5.7 billion euros.

Nokia also issued an offer to buy back for cash its 1% notes due March 15, 2021 for up to 500 million euros.

The purpose of the tender offer is to manage Nokia's overall indebtedness, it said a statement.

Last week, Nokia reported its first-quarter earnings and negative free cash flow of 6 million euros for the quarter.

(Reporting by Anne Kauranen in Helsinki and Abhinav Ramnarayan and Yoruk Bahceli in London; Editing by Alex Richardson and Jason Neely)

((anne.kauranen@thomsonreuters.com; +358925166112;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Oil Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore Oil

    Explore

    Most Popular