Finland's Nokia enters 5G partnership with Marvell Technology

Tarmo Virki Reuters
March 4 (Reuters) - Finland's Nokia Oyj NOKIA.HE has entered into partnership with Marvell Technology MRVL.O, the companies said on Wednesday, as Nokia seeks to acclerate its so-far sluggish shift to 5G.

Nokia has struggled with slower-than-expected development of its Reefshark system on chips (SoC), which allow a single chip to carry an entire computer system, enabling Nokia to produce equipment more cheaply.

"The two companies are developing a new generation of custom system on chip (SoC) and infrastructure processors combining Nokia's differentiated wireless technology with Marvell's industry-leading, multi-core ARM processor platforms," Nokia said.

Shares in Marvell opened 2.5% higher, while Nokia was 0.5% higher.

(Reporting by Tarmo Virki; editing by Barbara Lewis)

