Finland's Nokia buys back 150 mln euros of notes

Contributor
Tarmo Virki Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Sergio Perez

Finnish telecom equipment maker Nokia said on Thursday it would buy back 150 million euros ($162 million) of its March 2021 notes as it restructures its finances.

May 14 (Reuters) - Finnish telecom equipment maker Nokia NOKIA.HE said on Thursday it would buy back 150 million euros ($162 million) of its March 2021 notes as it restructures its finances.

"We are pleased to have pre-financed our 2021 and 2022 maturities in-line with our prudent capital structure management, which has positioned us well to run our business and continue to fund the R&D (research and development) investments needed for industry leadership," Chief Financial Officer Kristian Pullola said in a statement.

Barclays Bank PLC, Citigroup Global Markets Limited, Goldman Sachs International and Nordea Bank acted as joint dealer managers for the tender offer.

($1 = 0.9254 euros)

(Reporting by Tarmo Virki; Editing by Edmund Blair)

((tarmo.virki@thomsonreuters.com; +372 564 4562 ;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More