Finland's new nuclear reactor pushed back by a month

HELSINKI, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Starting up electricity production at Finland's new Olkiluoto 3 nuclear reactor has been postponed to late February, operator Teollisuuden Voima (TVO) said in a statement late on Thursday.

The reactor was expected to come to the national power grid in January, but during testing the operator said it found the plant's control functions needed to be modified.

Provision of regular, full-capacity electricity production would also be pushed back by another month, to July instead of June, TVO said.

Olkiluoto 3 was meant to be finished in 2009, but the project was beset by technological setbacks that led to numerous delays and a lengthy legal battle between TVO and the plant's technology suppliers France's Areva and Germany's Siemens.

(Reporting by Essi Lehto and Anne Kauranen; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

