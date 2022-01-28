Finland's new nuclear reactor now seen starting on Jan. 30

OSLO, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Finland's much delayed Olkiluoto 3 nuclear reactor is now expected to start production on Sunday, two days earlier than previously planned, its operator Teollisuuden Voima POHVOT.UL (TVO) said on Friday.

The reactor will initially produce at 25% of its capacity and gradually reaching its full output of 1.6-gigawatt (GW) by June, TVO said. It was previously expected to start on Feb. 1.

TVO's Olkiluoto 3, owned by a joint venture of Finnish utility Fortum FORTUM.HE and a consortium of smaller energy and forestry companies, will be Finland's first new nuclear reactor in four decades.

Olkiluoto 3 was originally scheduled to start in 2009, but the project has been beset by technological setbacks that drove TVO and its partners, France's Areva and Germany's Siemens SIEGn.DE, into a lengthy legal battle over compensation.

