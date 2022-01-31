Finland's new nuclear reactor now seen starting in early February

HELSINKI, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Finland's much delayed Olkiluoto 3 nuclear reactor is now estimated to be connected to the national power grid in early February, operator Teollisuuden Voima (TVO) POHVOT.UL said on its website.

The reactor was scheduled to go onto the grid on Monday but a disturbance in a synchronisation test over the weekend pushed back the connection date, a TVO spokesperson told Reuters.

The plant will begin regular power production at 25% of its capacity and is expected to reach its full 1.6 gigawatt output in June 2022, TVO has said.

The reactor originally planned to be ready in 2009 is the first to be started in Europe in nearly 15 years and in Finland in more than four decades.

(Reporting by Essi Lehto, Editing by Louise Heavens)

((Essi.Lehto@thomsonreuters.com; +358505412375;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.