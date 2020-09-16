Finland's Neste sells its stake in Nynas to Bitumina

Sept 16 (Reuters) - Finland's Neste NESTE.HE sold its 49.99% stake in private Swedish naphthenic specialty oils and bitumen products maker Nynas AB to Bitumina Industries Ltd on Tuesday, the Finnish biofuel producer and oil refiner said on Wednesday.

"We believe that the sale of Neste's shares in Nynas to an industrial player with a strong focus in the same sector is the right solution for Nynas," Neste's Chief Financial Officer Jyrki Maki-Kala said in a statement.

As a result of the ownership changes, Bitumina is now the largest shareholder in Nynas AB, holding 50% of the shares, Nynas said in a separate statement.

(Reporting by Anne Kauranen and Anna Ringstrom, editing by Louise Heavens)

