Finland's Neste Q4 earnings miss forecast

Credit: REUTERS/ISABEL KUA

February 08, 2023 — 02:06 am EST

Written by Anne Kauranen for Reuters ->

HELSINKI, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Finnish refiner Neste NESTE.HE on Wednesday posted weaker-than-expected fourth-quarter results.

The maker of renewable and oil-based fuels reported October-December earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation of 748 million euros ($802 million), up from 689 million a year ago, lagging a 842 million euro mean forecast by 11 analysts polled by Refinitiv.

($1 = 0.9327 euros)

