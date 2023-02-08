Finland's Neste Q4 comparable profit beats forecast

Recasts, adds details

HELSINKI, Feb 8 (Reuters) - Finnish refiner Neste NESTE.HE on Wednesday posted comparable fourth-quarter core operating results that beat analysts' forecasts, driven by higher margins and a positive currency impact.

The maker of renewable and oil-based fuels reported October-December comparable earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 894 million euros ($960 million), up from 591 million a year ago, beating a mean forecast of 858 million euro in a poll provided by the company.

Comparable EBITDA excludes changes in inventory valuation, capital gains and losses, unrealised changes in the value of derivatives and other one-offs.

Neste's board of directors proposed a dividend of 1.52 euros per share, up from a year-ago 0.82 euros.

Neste expects its first-quarter sales margin to be within a range of $825-925 per tonne, supported by attractive waste and residue prices in the beginning of the year.

The margin forecast was "well above" market expectations of $739 per tonne, brokerage RBC said in a note to clients.

