Finland's Neste beats quarterly expectations

Neste Q3 comparable EBITDA beats expectations

New Singapore facility won't reach full capacity this year

Neste expects Q4 comparable sales margin to remain very strong

HELSINKI, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Finland's Neste NESTE.HE on Thursday posted stronger than expected third-quarter operating earnings but said its new Singapore production facility would not reach full production capacity this year as it had previously indicated.

Renewable fuels are a cornerstone for the oil refiner and biofuel producer, which said a repaired line of its new Singapore facility will start production in the first half of November and is targeted to reach some 75% capacity utilisation by year-end.

Shares in the company were up more than 6% in morning trade.

Neste's July-September comparable earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose to 1.05 billion euros ($1.11 billion) from 979 million last year.

The result beat the 930.5 million euro mean estimate of 16 analysts in a poll provided by the company.

"The improvement in the result versus the corresponding period last year was driven by Renewable Products, which increased its result by approximately 40%, despite the delayed ramp-up of the new production line in Singapore," Chief Executive Matti Lehmus said in a statement.

Neste's comparable sales margin for renewable products stood at $912 per ton, up from $732 in the year ago quarter, "supported by a strong diesel price and successful global optimization," Lehmus said.

Neste said its fourth-quarter comparable sales margin is expected to remain very strong and in the range of $800–900 per ton.

The new Singapore line will contribute to sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) sales volumes in 2024, Neste said.

RBC analysts called the results a "beat driven by all divisions".

"Slow restart in Singapore, SAF sales a bit later that expected but in sight," they wrote in a note.

($1 = 0.9483 euros)

