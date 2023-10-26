Finland's Neste beats quarterly expectations

HELSINKI, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Finland's Neste NESTE.HE on Thursday posted stronger than expected third-quarter operating earnings and said production at a repaired line of its new Singapore facility is expected to start in the first half of November.

The oil refiner and biofuel producer's July-September comparable earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose to 1.05 billion euros ($1.11 billion) from 979 million last year.

The result beat the 930.5 million euro mean estimate of 16 analysts in a poll provided by the company.

($1 = 0.9483 euros)

(Reporting by Anne Kauranen, editing by Terje Solsvik)

((anne.kauranen@thomsonreuters.com; +358401895560;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.