Finland's Neste beats quarterly expectations

October 26, 2023 — 02:04 am EDT

Written by Anne Kauranen for Reuters ->

HELSINKI, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Finland's Neste NESTE.HE on Thursday posted stronger than expected third-quarter operating earnings and said production at a repaired line of its new Singapore facility is expected to start in the first half of November.

The oil refiner and biofuel producer's July-September comparable earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rose to 1.05 billion euros ($1.11 billion) from 979 million last year.

The result beat the 930.5 million euro mean estimate of 16 analysts in a poll provided by the company.

