Finland's Metso Outotec wins 100 mln eur deal in Russia

Tarmo Virki Reuters
Dec 28 (Reuters) - Finland's Metso Outotec MOCORP.HE said on Monday it has won an order worth 100 million euros ($122 million) for delivery of techology for a new zinc plant in the Chelyabinsk region of Russia.

Metso Outotec said the order would be booked in the fourth quarter.

($1 = 0.8183 euros)

(Reporting by Tarmo Virki in Tallinn, editing by Louise Heavens)

((tarmo.virki@thomsonreuters.com; +372 564 4562 ;))

