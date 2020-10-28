Finland's Metso Outotec Q3 core profit misses forecast

Helena Soderpalm
Published

Mining equipment maker Metso Outotec reported quarterly core earnings below market expectations on Wednesday and said it expected market activity to remain at the current level, subject to a possible worsening of the Covid-19 pandemic.

STOCKHOLM, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Mining equipment maker Metso Outotec MOCORP.HE reported quarterly core earnings below market expectations on Wednesday and said it expected market activity to remain at the current level, subject to a possible worsening of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Third-quarter adjusted EBITA at the company fell to 109 million euro ($128.8 million) from 153 million in the year-ago quarter, to come in below the 125.6 million seen in an analyst poll commissioned by the company.

($1 = 0.8461 euros)

