Finland's Metso Outotec Q3 core profit misses forecast

STOCKHOLM, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Mining equipment maker Metso Outotec MOCORP.HE reported quarterly core earnings below market expectations on Wednesday and said it expected market activity to remain at the current level, subject to a possible worsening of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Third-quarter adjusted EBITA at the company fell to 109 million euro ($128.8 million) from 153 million in the year-ago quarter, to come in below the 125.6 million seen in an analyst poll commissioned by the company.

($1 = 0.8461 euros)

(Reporting by Helena Soderpalm; Editing by Simon Johnson)

