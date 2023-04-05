Finland's Marin steps down as party leader

Adds quote, context

HELSINKI, April 5 (Reuters) - Finland's outgoing Prime Minister Sanna Marin is stepping down as leader of the Social Democratic party, she said on Wednesday, adding she will serve as a regular lawmaker in the newly elected parliament from next week.

"I will start my work as member of parliament next week and I hope I can also lead a calmer life," Marin told a news conference, adding she would not run for president.

She said she had not received any offers for international positions.

Marin sought another term as Finland's leader in last Sunday's election but her party came third behind the right-wing National Coalition and the Finns parties.

(Reporting by Essi Lehto, editing by Louise Rasmussen and John Stonestreet)

