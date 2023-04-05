Finland's Marin steps down as party leader

HELSINKI, April 5 (Reuters) - Finland's outgoing Prime Minister Sanna Marin will step down as leader of the Social Democratic party, she said in a press conference on Wednesday, adding she will continue as a regular member in the newly elected parliament starting next week.

