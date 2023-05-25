Finland's LNG import terminal fully booked for Q2 and Q3, CEO says

Adds background

HELSINKI, May 25 (Reuters) - Finland's floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU) is fully booked for liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports in the second and third quarters this year, the terminal's CEO Satu Mattila said in a speech on Thursday.

The FSRU has received reservations for half the capacity available in the next gas year, which begins in October, she said.

The Exemplar FSRU was chartered last year by Finland on a 10-year contract to help replace Russian pipeline gas, serving both the domestic market as well as neighbouring Estonia.

Russia's Gazprom Export in May of last year ceased pipeline-based natural gas deliveries to Finland in a dispute over payments.

