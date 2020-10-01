Finland's Konecranes and Cargotec to merge

Contributor
Anne Kauranen Reuters
Published

Konecranes and cargo handling machinery maker Cargotec plan to merge, the two Finnish companies said on Thursday.

Adds detail

HELSINKI, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Konecranes KCRA.HE and cargo handling machinery maker Cargotec CGCBV.HE plan to merge, the two Finnish companies said on Thursday.

Their boards of directors have signed a combination agreement and a merger plan, they said in a statement.

Their combined annual sales are approximately 7 billion euros ($8.2 billion) with a comparable operating profit of approximately 565 million euros based on fiscal year 2019, Konecranes said.

Upon completion of the merger, Konecranes' shareholders will receive 0.3611 new class A shares and 2.0834 new class B shares in Cargotec for each Konecranes share they hold.

That will result in Konecranes shareholders owning approximately 50% of the shares and votes of the future company, it said.

The Finnish government's investment arm, Solidium, which is Konecranes' second largest owner with a 8.51% stake, said it supported the merger plan.

($1 = 0.8515 euros)

(Reporting by Anne Kauranen; editing by David Goodman and Jason Neely)

((anne.kauranen@thomsonreuters.com; +358925166112;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More