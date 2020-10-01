Finland's Konecranes and Cargotec plan merger

Finnish industrial crane maker Konecranes and cargo handling solutions maker Cargotec plan to merge, the two companies said on Thursday.

The boards of directors of the two companies have signed a combination agreement and a merger plan, they said in a statement.

