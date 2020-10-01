Finland's Konecranes and Cargotec plan merger

HELSINKI, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Finnish industrial crane maker Konecranes KCRA.HE and cargo handling solutions maker Cargotec CGCBV.HE plan to merge, the two companies said on Thursday.

The boards of directors of the two companies have signed a combination agreement and a merger plan, they said in a statement.

(Reporting by Anne Kauranen Editing by David Goodman)

