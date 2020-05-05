Banking

Finland's Huhtamaki to double face shields production

Tarmo Virki Reuters
Finnish packaging firm Huhtamaki said on Tuesday it would ramp up production of single-use protective face shields for health care workers at five sites across Europe to reach 8 million shields per week in June.

HUH1V.HE

Huhtamaki already produces four million face shields per week for the national healthcare system in Britain at its Belfast site.

The company is repurposing its folding carton packaging machinery for the production.

(Reporting by Tarmo Virki in Tallinn)

((tarmo.virki@thomsonreuters.com; +372 564 4562 ;))

