Finland's Gasum terminates Gazprom pipeline gas supply contract

May 22, 2023 — 05:05 am EDT

Written by Terje Solsvik for Reuters ->

OSLO, May 22 (Reuters) - Finnish state-owned gas wholesaler Gasum said on Monday it had terminated its pipeline natural gas supply contract with Russia's Gazprom Export.

Gazprom ceased pipeline-based natural gas deliveries to Gasum in May 2022 in a dispute over payments.

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Louise Rasmussen)

((terje.solsvik@thomsonreuters.com; +47 918 666 70;))

