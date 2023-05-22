Finland's Gasum terminates Gazprom pipeline gas supply contract

OSLO, May 22 (Reuters) - Finnish state-owned gas wholesaler Gasum said on Monday it had terminated its pipeline natural gas supply contract with Russia's Gazprom Export.

Gazprom ceased pipeline-based natural gas deliveries to Gasum in May 2022 in a dispute over payments.

(Reporting by Terje Solsvik, editing by Louise Rasmussen)

((terje.solsvik@thomsonreuters.com; +47 918 666 70;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.