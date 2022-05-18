Finland's Gasum says gas imports from Russia could end this week

May 18 (Reuters) - Finland's state-owned energy provider Gasum said on Wednesday that imports of natural gas from Russia could end either late on Friday or on Saturday.

In a statement, it said it had not received any information about the matter from Russia's Gazprom Export or from the Russian transmission operator, but that it was preparing for such a scenario.

"Gasum will continue preparing for the situation together with its customers and the national authorities responsible for emergency supply," it said.

Gasum earlier said it would not accept Gazprom Export's demand to pay in roubles for its gas supplies to Finland and therefore there was an increased risk that Russian gas flows to Finland could be halted.

(Reporting by Reuters)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.