Finland's Gasum restarts taking LNG from Russia's Kryogaz - Refinitiv data

July 18, 2023 — 07:36 am EDT

Written by Oksana Kobzeva for Reuters ->

MOSCOW, July 18 (Reuters) - Finnish energy provider Gasum restarted buying liquefied natural gas from Russia's Kryogaz-Vysotsk plant controlled by Novatek NVTK.MM, Refinitiv ship tracking data showed on Tuesday.

Leonid Mikhelson, head of Novatek, said last month that Gasum had not been taking LNG from the project since April. Kommersant daily reported in May, citing data from analytics group Kpler, that Gasum also had not been taking LNG cargoes from the plant for about a month.

According to Refinitiv, the Coral Energice tanker delivered an LNG cargo from Kryogaz-Vysotsk to the Finnish port of Tornio on July 3.

Gazprom Export, a subsidiary of Russian energy giant Gazprom GAZP.MM, acts as the exporting agent for selling gas from the plant.

Novatek and Gazprom Export did not respond to a request for comment. Gasum's communications team was not immediately reachable by phone or email.

Gazprom halted pipeline gas exports to Finland in May 2022, demanding that European countries pay for Russian pipeline gas supplies in roubles because of sanctions imposed over Moscow's actions of Ukraine, but Finland refuses to do so.

Reuters
