Finland's Gasum procures LNG cargo for Inkoo terminal from SEFE

OSLO, Jan 10 (Reuters) - Finnish energy firm Gasum said on Wednesday it is delivering a U.S. cargo of liquefied natural gas (LNG) it procured from Germany's SEFE LNG to the Inkoo floating storage regasification unit (FSRU).

The LNG cargo is approximately 800 gigawatt hour (GWh), and the fourth large shipment Gasum has delivered to Inkoo since the Balticconnector gas pipeline between Finland and Estonia suffered a rupture and was shut down in early October, it said.

While the pipeline is being repaired, all Finnish natural gas demand must be met through imports of LNG, Gasum added.

"We have been working hard to secure supply of natural gas during the winter season to our customers, whose operations depend on a steady supply of gas," Jouni Liimatta, head of trading and optimising at Gasum said in a statement.

Gasum still has one more reserved slot at the Inkoo FSRU for the latter part of the winter season, it said.

The company also delivered a smaller 100 GWh cargo with its own Coral Energy vessel to gas infrastructure operator Gasgrid earlier this month, it confirmed.

Gasgrid had ordered a rapid extra LNG delivery of liquefied natural gas (LNG) amid a prolonged cold snap engulfing the Nordic country.

The cold period has increased local gas demand and Gasum said it was pleased it had been able to secure the necessary ice-classified LNG vessels for the winter season, including the cargo from SEFE.

Refinitiv shipping data showed the Amur River LNG vessel currently being moored at Inkoo.

