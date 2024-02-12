Finland's Gasgrid warns of gas shortage risk this week

Adds details on demand, next cargo

COPENHAGEN, Feb 12 (Reuters) - Finnish gas system operator Gasgrid warned on Monday of an increased risk of shortage of commercial gas if there is a delay to the discharging of the next liquefied natural gas (LNG) vessel planned for Feb. 13.

"Due to the forecasted strong breeze for next few days, there is risk that LNG carrier might be restricted to enter the port and moor which might cause delay for next scheduled delivery," it said in a statement.

As of Monday morning local time, there were around 145 gigawatt hours (GWh) of commercially available gas at the Inkoo floating LNG terminal, Gasgrid said.

In addition, Gasgrid kept another 70 GWh in reserve for system balancing service, which could be used should commercial volumes run out, it added.

Gas consumption over the past three days averaged around 77 GWh, data provided by Gasgrid showed.

The next LNG vessel scheduled to arrive on Tuesday at the Inkoo floating LNG terminal is the Arctic Aurora, carrying a cargo loaded at Norway's Melkoeya plant in Hammerfest, according to LSEG ship tracking data.

Finland is relying on LNG supplies this winter after the Balticconnector gas link between Finland and Estonia was damaged in early October, after being ruptured by an anchor.

(Reporting by Stine Jacobsen in Copenhagen and Nora Buli in Oslo, editing by Louise Rasmussen)

