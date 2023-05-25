Finland's Gasgrid, Sweden's Nordion plan 1,000 km hydrogen network

Adds Swedish partner

HELSINKI, May 25 (Reuters) - Finland's Gasgrid aims to establish a hydrogen pipeline network around the Bothnian Bay measuring 1,000 km (620 miles) by 2030, the company's CEO Olli Sipila said in a speech on Thursday.

Gasgrid will partner in the project with Sweden's Nordion Energi, Sipila added.

(Reporting by Anne Kauranen; Editing by Terje Solsvik and Jan Harvey)

((terje.solsvik@thomsonreuters.com; +47 918 666 70;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.