Finland's Fortum to sell Russian power assets by July - report

Adds comment from the company

HELSINKI, June 14 (Reuters) - Finland's Fortum FORTUM.HE plans to sell its Russian power assets by July 1, with major Russian companies among likely bidders, Kommersant daily reported on Tuesday, citing sources familiar with the situation.

Fortum said last month it would exit Russia, joining a long list of Western companies leaving the country over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

"We said on May 12 that we aim for a controlled exit from Russia and that the first option is divestment of the operations. We have no further comment beyond that," Fortum's spokeswoman Pauliina Vuosio told Reuters.

The utility is accepting binding offers for its two assets until June 21, according to the Russian daily, and each asset could be worth $1.5-2.0 billion.

Fortum's Chief Executive Markus Rauramo told Finnish business weekly Talouselama at the beginning of June that there were several potential buyers for its Russian power plants even before the war in Ukraine, and that more interested buyers from Russia and abroad had emerged recently.

He cited the sale of two of Fortum's Russian power plants in 2016 and in 2021 as "proof of the interest" in them.

Fortum's Russian unit still operates seven thermal power plants for district heating. Uniper, in which Fortum has a 78% stake, also has five plants across Russia through its Unipro subsidiary.

(Reporting by Anne Kauranen in Helsinki and Reuters staff; Editing by Shailesh Kuber, Kirsten Donovan)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.