Finland's Fortum to sell Russian power assets by July - report

June 14 (Reuters) - Finland's Fortum FORTUM.HE plans to sell its Russian power assets by July 1, with major Russian companies among likely bidders, Kommersant daily reported on Tuesday, citing sources familiar with the situation.

Fortum said last month it would exit Russia, joining a long list of Western companies leaving the country over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

The utility is accepting binding offers for its two assets until June 21, according to the Russian daily, and each asset could be worth $1.5-2.0 billion. Kommersant said the company declined to comment on the matter.

Fortum's Russian unit operates seven thermal power plants for district heating. Uniper, in which Fortum owns 78%, also has five plants across Russia through its Unipro subsidiary.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

