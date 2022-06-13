Finland's Fortum to sell Russian power assets by July - report

Contributor
Reuters Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

Finland's Fortum plans to sell its Russian power assets by July 1, with major Russian companies among likely bidders, Kommersant daily reported on Tuesday, citing sources familiar with the situation.

June 14 (Reuters) - Finland's Fortum FORTUM.HE plans to sell its Russian power assets by July 1, with major Russian companies among likely bidders, Kommersant daily reported on Tuesday, citing sources familiar with the situation.

Fortum said last month it would exit Russia, joining a long list of Western companies leaving the country over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

The utility is accepting binding offers for its two assets until June 21, according to the Russian daily, and each asset could be worth $1.5-2.0 billion. Kommersant said the company declined to comment on the matter.

Fortum's Russian unit operates seven thermal power plants for district heating. Uniper, in which Fortum owns 78%, also has five plants across Russia through its Unipro subsidiary.

(Reporting by Reuters; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters