Finland's Fortum takes step towards arbitration over Russian asset seizure

This content was produced in Russia where the law restricts coverage of Russian military operations in Ukraine

Adds new details from paragraph four onwards

MOSCOW, July 13 (Reuters) - Finnish energy group Fortum FORTUM.HEsaid on Thursday it had sent notices of dispute in order to protect its legal position and shareholder interests following what it said was Russia's violations of its investment treaty obligations.

In April, President Vladimir Putin signed a decree placing the Russian assets of Fortum and Germany's Uniper UNO1.DE, which both operate power plants in Russia, under temporary Russian control.

"These notices of dispute are the first step required in the arbitration proceedings which are expected to be initiated at the end of 2023," Fortum said.

"Fortum will seek compensation for the value of its shares in PAO Fortum and its investments in Russia, amounting to several billions of euros."

Fortum said in May it would book impairments of 1.7 billion euros ($1.9 billion) in the second quarter for its exit from Russia. Due to the loss of control, Fortum is deconsolidating its Russia segment.

It said the treaties Russia had violated were Bilateral Investment Treaties concluded with the Netherlands and Sweden.

Executives told Reuters that Western companies that have yet to fully depart the country faced growing headwinds, as the Fortum asset seizure illustrated.

($1 = 0.8942 euros)

(Reporting by Anastasia Lyrchikova and Alexander Marrow; editing by David Evans and Gareth Jones)

((alexander.marrow@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.