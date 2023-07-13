Finland's Fortum takes step towards arbitration over Russian asset seizure

MOSCOW, July 13 (Reuters) - Finnish energy group Fortum FORTUM.HE on Thursday said it had sent notices of dispute in order to protect its legal position and shareholder interests following what it said was Russia's violations of its investment treaty obligations.

In April, President Vladimir Putin signed a decree placing the Russian assets of Fortum and Germany's Uniper UNO1.DE, which both operate power plants in Russia, under temporary Russian control.

"These notices of dispute are the first step required in the arbitration proceedings which are expected to be initiated at the end 2023," Fortum said.

(Reporting by Anastasia Lyrchikova and Alexander Marrow; editing by David Evans)

