Finland's Fortum sells Baltic district heating business for 800 mln euros

HELSINKI, March 12 (Reuters) - Finnish utility Fortum said it had signed an agreement to sell its district heating business in the Baltic countries to Partners Group, valuing the business at 800 million euros ($954 million) on a debt- and cash-free basis.

Fortum said it expected to record a tax exempt capital gain of approximately 240 million euros in the second quarter of 2021.

