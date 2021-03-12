Finland's Fortum sells Baltic district heating business for 800 mln euros

Finnish utility Fortum said it had signed an agreement to sell its district heating business in the Baltic countries to Partners Group, valuing the business at 800 million euros ($954 million) on a debt- and cash-free basis.

Fortum said it expected to record a tax exempt capital gain of approximately 240 million euros in the second quarter of 2021.

